MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Russian government prioritizes lifting people out of poverty, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"Although the global challenges have created many risks for the country's economy in general, the government still prioritizes the fight against poverty.

This topic is under special control of the president [Russian President Vladimir Putin] and us," Mishustin said in the annual governmental report presented to the lower house of the Russian parliament.