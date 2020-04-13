UrduPoint.com
Russian Government Ready To Offer New Measures To Support Economy Amid Pandemic - Kremlin

Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:25 PM

Russian Government Ready to Offer New Measures to Support Economy Amid Pandemic - Kremlin

The Russian government is monitoring the situation in the country all the time and is ready to offer new measures to support the economy and the citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic, if needed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Russian government is monitoring the situation in the country all the time and is ready to offer new measures to support the economy and the citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic, if needed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Each country is implementing measures that it sees as expedient, taking into consideration the level of its economy, the development plans and the scale of the crisis. These are not one-time measures. The situation is being monitored, and different extensions and new measures are being formulated. The government has explained the current set of measures many times. As for measures that can be added to this set, let us be patient, let us wait and see, and follow the situation," Peskov told reporters, when asked why Russia has not made a decision to subsidize salaries.

