Russian Government Remains Undecided On Tax Exemptions For Rosneft - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:04 PM

Russian Government Remains Undecided on Tax Exemptions for Rosneft - Kremlin

The Russian government has not yet made a final decision on tax exemptions for Russian energy company Rosneft, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Russian government has not yet made a final decision on tax exemptions for Russian energy company Rosneft, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported earlier in the week, citing sources, that Rosneft and Neftegazholding have reportedly asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide them with major tax exemptions for establishing an oil fields cluster in the Arctic region.

"The company does very often initiate projects that are difficult to implement in conditions of a standard tax load. As for this specific situation, no final decisions have been made, so I will traditionally abstain from commenting on working correspondence," Peskov told reporters.

"I just do not comment on� this," Peskov stressed, when asked, whether Kremlin refuted Vedomosti's report.

