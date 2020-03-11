Russian Government Sees No Risks of Economic Recession in 2020 - Deputy Prime Minister

The Russian government does not yet see any risks of a downturn in the Russian economy in 2020, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Russian government does not yet see any risks of a downturn in the Russian economy in 2020, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov told reporters on Wednesday.

"So far, there are no signs of such risks. We are closely monitoring what is happening in the markets now, now we are proceeding with a more or less positive scenario," Belousov said, answering whether there was a danger of recession in the Russian economy.

A lot will depend on whether there will be a second wave of strong volatility in the markets or not, he said.

"Today we just gathered with the Bank of Russia, with the finance ministry in the morning, watched, and have not seen any signs of this," he added.

The structure and nature of today's oil and stock markets rebound indicated that everything was going in a more or less predictable corridor, Belousov said

Inflation in Russia will be about 4 percent and unlikely to top that figure, Belousov believes. The economic development ministry expects the inflation at 3 percent this year.

There are also no signs of a strong outflow of capital from Russia, he said, but if it occurs, it can provoke another wave of volatility.

"The Americans partially helped us here by lowering their interest rates, because they saw signs of overheated market and large inflow of capital from emerging markets. This is evidenced by a decrease in the treasury bonds yield," Belousov added.