- Home
- Business
- News
- Russian Government to Allocate Almost $91.9Mln to Extinguish Wildfires - Prime Minister
Russian Government To Allocate Almost $91.9Mln To Extinguish Wildfires - Prime Minister
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:28 PM
The Russian government will allocate almost 6 billion rubles ($91.9 million) for extinguishing the wildfires that have swept several regions, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Russian government will allocate almost 6 billion rubles ($91.9 million) for extinguishing the wildfires that have swept several regions, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.
The prime minister recalled that he had held a working visit to Siberia and the Far East previous week.
"When I was there, I gave several instructions, including to support the regions using Federal funds. Today we will discuss funds distribution and will allocate the money ... There is a suggestion to allocate almost 6 billion rubles from the reserve in order to extinguish the wildfires in several regions," Medvedev said at a governmental session.
The Russian government will also allocate 600 million to the Amur region, where floods have damaged several settlements, Medvedev noted.