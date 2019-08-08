Russian Government to Allocate Almost $91.9Mln to Extinguish Wildfires - Prime Minister

The Russian government will allocate almost 6 billion rubles ($91.9 million) for extinguishing the wildfires that have swept several regions, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Russian government will allocate almost 6 billion rubles ($91.9 million) for extinguishing the wildfires that have swept several regions, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

The prime minister recalled that he had held a working visit to Siberia and the Far East previous week.

"When I was there, I gave several instructions, including to support the regions using Federal funds. Today we will discuss funds distribution and will allocate the money ... There is a suggestion to allocate almost 6 billion rubles from the reserve in order to extinguish the wildfires in several regions," Medvedev said at a governmental session.

The Russian government will also allocate 600 million to the Amur region, where floods have damaged several settlements, Medvedev noted.