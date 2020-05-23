Russian Government to Allocate Nearly $350Mln to Support Domestic Car Industry

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree on the allocation of 25 billion rubles (nearly $350 million) to support the domestic car industry and 20 percent of this funds will be spent to purchase ambulance cars, the Russian government's press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree on the allocation of 25 billion rubles (nearly $350 million) to support the domestic car industry and 20 percent of this funds will be spent to purchase ambulance cars, the Russian government's press service said on Saturday.

"Twenty-five billion rubles were allocated for various support measures for Russian automakers suffering losses amid the spread of new coronavirus infection. The relevant order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the statement said.

According to the press service, 5 billion rubles ($70 million) will be spent for the purchase of ambulances, 7 billion rubles ($100 million) will go for subsidized loans and 8.5 billion rubles ($118 million) for subsidized leasing. Another $62 million will be spent to subsidize loans for the purchase of vehicles for state needs.