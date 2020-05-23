UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Government To Allocate Nearly $350Mln To Support Domestic Car Industry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:27 PM

Russian Government to Allocate Nearly $350Mln to Support Domestic Car Industry

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree on the allocation of 25 billion rubles (nearly $350 million) to support the domestic car industry and 20 percent of this funds will be spent to purchase ambulance cars, the Russian government's press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree on the allocation of 25 billion rubles (nearly $350 million) to support the domestic car industry and 20 percent of this funds will be spent to purchase ambulance cars, the Russian government's press service said on Saturday.

"Twenty-five billion rubles were allocated for various support measures for Russian automakers suffering losses amid the spread of new coronavirus infection. The relevant order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the statement said.

According to the press service, 5 billion rubles ($70 million) will be spent for the purchase of ambulances, 7 billion rubles ($100 million) will go for subsidized loans and 8.5 billion rubles ($118 million) for subsidized leasing. Another $62 million will be spent to subsidize loans for the purchase of vehicles for state needs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vehicles Car Government Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE mourns victims of Pakistani plane crash

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Pak President for ..

2 hours ago

DNA samples of plane crash victims collected for i ..

3 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme conducts 15, ..

2 hours ago

Japanese Land Forces' Drills Held With Reduced For ..

3 minutes ago

Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden Propose Own ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.