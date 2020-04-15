Russian Government to Consider Allowing Non-State Pension Funds to Invest in PE/VC Funds

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the ministries of economic development, finance, and labor to consider allowing non-state pension funds to invest in private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funds, which bring higher risks and possibility of higher profits compared to more conservative financial instruments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the ministries of economic development, finance, and labor to consider allowing non-state pension funds to invest in private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funds, which bring higher risks and possibility of higher profits compared to more conservative financial instruments.

"To work out the issue of the possibility of placing pension reserves and investing pension savings by non-state pension funds in private equity and venture capital funds," the prime minister's order says.

Mishustin also ordered to develop mechanisms to increase investments of state corporations and companies with state participation in venture funds.

In preparing the relevant proposals, ministries should ensure interaction with the Central Bank, he added.

The relevant proposals should be ready by June 10, the document says.