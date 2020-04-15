UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Government To Consider Allowing Non-State Pension Funds To Invest In PE/VC Funds

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:10 PM

Russian Government to Consider Allowing Non-State Pension Funds to Invest in PE/VC Funds

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the ministries of economic development, finance, and labor to consider allowing non-state pension funds to invest in private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funds, which bring higher risks and possibility of higher profits compared to more conservative financial instruments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the ministries of economic development, finance, and labor to consider allowing non-state pension funds to invest in private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funds, which bring higher risks and possibility of higher profits compared to more conservative financial instruments.

"To work out the issue of the possibility of placing pension reserves and investing pension savings by non-state pension funds in private equity and venture capital funds," the prime minister's order says.

Mishustin also ordered to develop mechanisms to increase investments of state corporations and companies with state participation in venture funds.

In preparing the relevant proposals, ministries should ensure interaction with the Central Bank, he added.

The relevant proposals should be ready by June 10, the document says.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Bank June

Recent Stories

Syria Faces Critical Shortage of Artificial Lung V ..

2 minutes ago

Wheat procurement drive :153,000 gunny bags distri ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt takes steps to protect prisoners from ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) donates Rs 1 mill ..

3 minutes ago

Total of 130,000 People in Russia Under Medical Mo ..

3 minutes ago

Insaf Imdad Mobile App Gets 2.8 million plus Downl ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.