Russian Government Works on New Measures to Support Economy Amid Pandemic - Putin

The Russian government is working on new measures to support the national economy amid the coronavrirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, calling on the cabinet to continue boosting effort

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Russian government is working on new measures to support the national economy amid the coronavrirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, calling on the cabinet to continue boosting effort.

"The government is really preparing new offers on supporting the economy and certain sectors amid the situation that is currently unveiling, and, as experts believe, will be unveiling in the near future.

The government will be acting in accordance with these forecasts. We will announce this soon, including publicly," Putin told the Russian cabinet, as quoted by the Kremlin.

"Each of you, dear colleagues, should be on his or hers work seat and devote all your energy to achieve the results that the country expects, to implement the tasks that we are facing, I want to stress this ... I ask you to keep this in mind and have a responsible attitude to your health," Putin added.