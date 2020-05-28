The plan of Russia's economy recovery from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic consists of nine sections, includes around 500 events and should be implemented by the end of 2021, according to the cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The plan of Russia's economy recovery from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic consists of nine sections, includes around 500 events and should be implemented by the end of 2021, according to the cabinet.

This is what Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the cabinet at a meeting, which was held on Thursday and focused on the volume of funding of the events envisioned by this plan of action. Mishustin also said that the plan, which should be presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin by June 1, is expected to be finalized this week.

"The key aim is to increase the real income of the population, to decrease unemployment, to ensure sustainable growth of the economy through implementing modern technologies, using new capacities of the labor market, developing export and actively substitution import," the cabinet said in a statement.