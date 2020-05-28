UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Government's Economy Recovery Plan Includes Around 500 Events - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russian Government's Economy Recovery Plan Includes Around 500 Events - Cabinet

The plan of Russia's economy recovery from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic consists of nine sections, includes around 500 events and should be implemented by the end of 2021, according to the cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The plan of Russia's economy recovery from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic consists of nine sections, includes around 500 events and should be implemented by the end of 2021, according to the cabinet.

This is what Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the cabinet at a meeting, which was held on Thursday and focused on the volume of funding of the events envisioned by this plan of action. Mishustin also said that the plan, which should be presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin by June 1, is expected to be finalized this week.

"The key aim is to increase the real income of the population, to decrease unemployment, to ensure sustainable growth of the economy through implementing modern technologies, using new capacities of the labor market, developing export and actively substitution import," the cabinet said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import Russia Vladimir Putin June Market From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz asks Maryam Nawaz not to link nuclear ..

4 minutes ago

Gunmen kill 60 in northwest Nigeria attacks

1 minute ago

Russian Health Ministry Monitors Hydroxychloroquin ..

1 minute ago

Wheat stock of 4000 bags confiscated in Khanewal

1 minute ago

National banks invest AED200 million in stock mark ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai emerges as favourite destination of sports s ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.