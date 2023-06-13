(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) A draft law on a one-time contribution to the budget from the excess profits of large companies has been approved at a meeting of the Russian government, the country's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

"A draft law introducing a tax on the excess profits of large companies with a number of exceptions was approved today at a meeting of the Russian government," the ministry said in a statement.

The new tax will not affect companies founded after 2020, those whose average pre-tax profit in 2021-2022 did not exceed 1 billion rubles ($12 million), as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, companies paying the unified agricultural tax, and oil, gas and coal companies, the statement read.

The tax rate will be 10% of the excess profit in 2021-2022 compared to the excess profit in 2018-2019. The tax must be paid by January 28, 2024, and the amount will be calculated by the taxpayers themselves.

It will be possible to reduce the tax twice to 5% by paying a deposit from October 1 to November 30, 2023.

The money from the tax will be used to support and develop the social sphere.