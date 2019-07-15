UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Gov't Made No Decisions On Tax Exemptions For Rosneft's Arctic Project - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:45 PM

Russian Gov't Made No Decisions on Tax Exemptions for Rosneft's Arctic Project - Kremlin

The Russian government has not made any decisions on whether to grant Russian oil giant Rosneft tax exemptions worth 2.6 trillion rubles ($41.5 billion) for its prospective exploration of the Arctic region, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The Russian government has not made any decisions on whether to grant Russian oil giant Rosneft tax exemptions worth 2.6 trillion rubles ($41.5 billion) for its prospective exploration of the Arctic region, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Late on Sunday, Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported that Rosneft's CEO Igor Sechin presented his plan for the exploration of the Arctic region in a letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he requested tax exemptions, projecting future investments into the project of over 5 trillion rubles.

"Firstly, we have not made any decisions on the matter, and secondly, we do not usually comment on working correspondence and will not do so now," Peskov told journalists.

Sechin met with Putin in April, during which time he outlined Rosneft's plans to create an Arctic oil cluster that would start operating by 2024 and would put out up to 100 million tonnes of oil by 2030. At that time, he emphasized to the Russian president the importance of securing long-term tax incentives for the project in order to attract foreign investors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vladimir Putin April Sunday Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Meet Wahab – Milkman’s son and Madrassah stude ..

3 minutes ago

Human Rights Group Says Alarmed Over Decreasing Fu ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) revenues to surge t ..

2 minutes ago

China appreciates Pakistan, other countries for sh ..

5 minutes ago

UK's new bank note to feature mathematician Turing ..

3 minutes ago

Ms. Naghmana Hashmi takes charge as Pakistan's New ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.