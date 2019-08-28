(@imziishan)

The Russian government plans to consider the draft federal budget for 2020-2022 at a meeting on September 19, it should be submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, by October 1, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday.

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Russian government plans to consider the draft Federal budget for 2020-2022 at a meeting on September 19, it should be submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, by October 1, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday.

"The work ahead is quite intense.

We intend to consider the draft new budget at a government meeting in September, namely September 19. Then it will be submitted to the State Duma. I will remind you that in accordance with the schedule, this must be done before October 1," Medvedev said at the meeting on federal budget expenditures for 2020 and the 2021-2022 planning period.