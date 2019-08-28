UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Gov't Plans To Study Draft 2020-2022 Budget Sept 19 - Prime Minister Medvedev

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:04 PM

Russian Gov't Plans to Study Draft 2020-2022 Budget Sept 19 - Prime Minister Medvedev

The Russian government plans to consider the draft federal budget for 2020-2022 at a meeting on September 19, it should be submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, by October 1, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday.

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Russian government plans to consider the draft Federal budget for 2020-2022 at a meeting on September 19, it should be submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, by October 1, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday.

"The work ahead is quite intense.

We intend to consider the draft new budget at a government meeting in September, namely September 19. Then it will be submitted to the State Duma. I will remind you that in accordance with the schedule, this must be done before October 1," Medvedev said at the meeting on federal budget expenditures for 2020 and the 2021-2022 planning period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Budget September October 2020 Government

Recent Stories

UVAS holds seminar on ‘One Health; Human, Animal ..

1 minute ago

6 th Batch of Army&#39;s young officers graduates ..

1 minute ago

Khalifa Fund showcases variety of projects at ADIH ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir freedom struggle has entered into decisive ..

50 seconds ago

Governor State Bank Reza Baqir calls on Prime Mini ..

8 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.