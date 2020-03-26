UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:14 PM

Russian Gov't, Regions Discuss Options to Help Businesses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Russian government will think about how to support small business, including on the issue of rent and taxes, given the impact the COVID-19 outbreak has had on the national economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding�that Moscow was holding discussions on the matter with regional authorities.

Putin, in an address to the nation on Wednesday, recognized the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and outlined a set of measures aimed at containing the spread of the disease and supporting the economy. The president, in particular, announced paid holidays from March 28 to April 5 to diminish the number of contacts between people.

"There are issues that I did not speak about yesterday, but which are extremely important for you and other entrepreneurs working in this field.

One of them is rent. We understand this very well, we are discussing this. Now the government is working on various options with the regions [of Russia]," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of the business community.

According to the president, it is necessary to quickly agree with regional authorities on a reduction of capital taxes.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Moscow's restaurants, cafes, and canteens would suspend operations between March 28 and April 5. Apart from that, all shops and services, except pharmacies and those selling essential goods, will be forced to close during this period.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has also called on residents to refrain from visiting religious buildings and ordered the city's biggest parks to close.

More Stories From Business

