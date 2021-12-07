The issue of Rosneft's access to exports of pipeline gas to Europe is being worked out in the Russian government, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The issue of Rosneft's access to exports of pipeline gas to Europe is being worked out in the Russian government, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"This issue is really being worked out in the government," Peskov said when asked if President Vladimir Putin has instructed to submit proposals for Rosneft's pipeline gas to Europe by March 2022.