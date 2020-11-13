UrduPoint.com
Russian Healthcare System Allows To Avoid Lockdown Amid COVID19 Second Wave - Kremlin

Russian Healthcare System Allows to Avoid Lockdown Amid COVID19 Second Wave - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The healthcare system in Russia is successfully withstanding the burdens of the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in the country and there is currently no need to introduce a full lockdown, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Right now, we are proceeding from the statements of [Moscow Mayor] Sergei Sobyanin, and the [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] has also talked about this, that the level of mobilization of our healthcare system, even with the failures that we have talked about, allows us to introduce restrictive measures to decrease the infection rate among the population in such a way so as not to suffocate the economy," Peskov said in an interview with RT Russia.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the restrictive measures will vary depending on the region, since local governors have special powers granted to them amid the pandemic this past spring.

According to Peskov, Russia will start COVID-19 vaccine production within several weeks or even days, with mass immunization expected to start in the coming months.

Peskov's comments came as Russia registered a new single-day record of 21,983 COVID-19 cases reported over a 24-hour period on Friday. The previous daily record of 21,798 coronavirus cases was registered on Monday.

The Moscow mayor announced new coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, saying that the Russian capital was suspending all cultural events that could attract large crowds and was restricting the work of night clubs and restaurants. The new restrictions are coming into force on Friday, November 13 and will be in force until January 15.

According to Sobyanin, the coronavirus situation in Moscow could get worse in the coming weeks.

