UrduPoint.com

Russian Human Rights Advocates Met Ukrainian Counterparts In Geneva In March - Moskalkova

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Russian Human Rights Advocates Met Ukrainian Counterparts in Geneva in March - Moskalkova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russian human rights advocates met Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets's team members in Geneva earlier this March, Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik.

"It was not in Ankara in January that my colleagues last met with Dmytro Lubinets's team, but in Geneva this month. They exchanged lists of missing persons and prisoners and had a businesslike talk," Moskalkova said.

Despite the Ukrainian officials' attempts to suspend her membership in the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), she is still working internationally and raising important issues, she added.

As a follow-up to the Geneva meeting, two Russian children were returned to their relatives, and two Ukrainian children to their grandmother, Moskalkova said.

Earlier this year, Russian and Ukrainian officials met during "The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century" international conference hosted by Ankara, where they discussed providing humanitarian aid to Russian and Ukrainian citizens amid the military operation that Moscow launched in Ukraine in February 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century Missing Persons Ukraine Moscow Russia Geneva Ankara Alliance January February March

Recent Stories

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

38 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

1 hour ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

1 hour ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

2 hours ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.