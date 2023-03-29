Russian Human Rights Advocates Met Ukrainian Counterparts in Geneva in March - Moskalkova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russian human rights advocates met Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets's team members in Geneva earlier this March, Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik.

"It was not in Ankara in January that my colleagues last met with Dmytro Lubinets's team, but in Geneva this month. They exchanged lists of missing persons and prisoners and had a businesslike talk," Moskalkova said.

Despite the Ukrainian officials' attempts to suspend her membership in the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), she is still working internationally and raising important issues, she added.

As a follow-up to the Geneva meeting, two Russian children were returned to their relatives, and two Ukrainian children to their grandmother, Moskalkova said.

Earlier this year, Russian and Ukrainian officials met during "The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century" international conference hosted by Ankara, where they discussed providing humanitarian aid to Russian and Ukrainian citizens amid the military operation that Moscow launched in Ukraine in February 2022.