Russian Icebreaker Sent Out Mayday Call Near Norway By Accident - Maritime Agency

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:40 PM

Russian Icebreaker Sent Out Mayday Call Near Norway by Accident - Maritime Agency

Russia's icebreaker Tor has sent out a mayday call near Norway's coast by accident, it currently faces no problems and continues its journey, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation told Sputnik on Tuesday

The Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Center for South Norway said earlier in the day that it had received a mayday call from the icebreaker, carrying 33 people, during a powerful storm.

The Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Center for South Norway said earlier in the day that it had received a mayday call from the icebreaker, carrying 33 people, during a powerful storm.

"False alarm ... Everything is fine, it continues following its route. The icebreaker Tor faces no problems. The mayday call has been sent by accident after partial equipment blackout," the agency said.

The icebreaker is traveling from St. Petersburg to Yamal in northwestern Siberia.

