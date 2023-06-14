UrduPoint.com

Russian, Indian Investment Bodies Agree To Jointly Work On Developing Bilateral Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Russian, Indian Investment Bodies Agree to Jointly Work on Developing Bilateral Relations

The Russian Export Center (REC) and the Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB) agreed to work together to strengthen trade and economic relations between Russia and India and promote effective interaction between the business communities of the two countries, the REC said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Russian Export Center (REC) and the Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB) agreed to work together to strengthen trade and economic relations between Russia and India and promote effective interaction between the business communities of the two countries, the REC said on Wednesday.

A memorandum of understanding and cooperation was signed by REC General Director Veronika Nikishina and ICIB Executive President Manpreet Singh at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The Indian market remains a priority for us, both in terms of exports and imports. Our agreement with the International Chamber of Investment and Business will allow us to build closer and more effective interaction between the businesses of our countries, find new common grounds and launch mutually beneficial projects," Nikishina said.

Singh, in turn, noted that Indian business is interested in Russia and seeks to unleash the full potential of this cooperation.

"Together with the Russian Export Center, we plan to assist in promoting Russian products on the Indian market, as well as seek opportunities to supply Russia with goods important for its market," the ICIB head said in a statement.

Under the memorandum, REC and ICIB will develop and support initiatives to strengthen economic, trade and business cooperation between Russia and India, establish cooperation between Russian and Indian enterprises, and organize meetings and events for effective interaction between the business and expert communities of the two countries.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place form June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Exports Business Russia St. Petersburg Chamber June Market Media Event Agreement

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs to make DPS campuses function ..

Commissioner directs to make DPS campuses functional

3 minutes ago
 BIPARJOY cyclone may hit Keti Bandar at 1100 hours ..

BIPARJOY cyclone may hit Keti Bandar at 1100 hours on Thursday: Sherry Rehman

3 minutes ago
 UN rights chief calls for action to enable 'equal, ..

UN rights chief calls for action to enable 'equal, meaningful' participation of ..

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

Stock markets mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

3 minutes ago
 Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports Fro ..

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports From Russia

15 minutes ago
 Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider ..

Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider in Russia in June - Health Min ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.