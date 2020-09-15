UrduPoint.com
Russian Industrial Production Decline Slows To 7.2% In August From 8% In July - Rosstat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:25 PM

Russian Industrial Production Decline Slows to 7.2% in August From 8% in July - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The year-on-year decline in Russia's industrial production slowed to 7.2 percent in August from 8 percent in July, in monthly terms there was a 2.9-percent increase, Rosstat data showed.

Excluding seasonal and Calendar factors, industrial production in August increased by 0.5 percent, but in January-August it decreased by 4.5 percent year-on-year.

