Russian Industrial Production Up 1.1% Year-on-Year 12.2% Month-on-Month In March - Rosstat

Muhammad Irfan 53 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:51 PM

Russian Industrial Production Up 1.1% Year-on-Year 12.2% Month-on-Month in March - Rosstat

Russia's industrial production increased 1.1 percent year-on-year and 12.2 percent month-on-month in March after falling by 3.2percent year-on-year in February, according to Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russia's industrial production increased 1.1 percent year-on-year and 12.2 percent month-on-month in March after falling by 3.2percent year-on-year in February, according to Rosstat.

In the first quarter, industrial production fell 1.3 percent year-on-year. Compared to February, excluding the seasonal factor, industrial production in March increased by 0.7 percent.

