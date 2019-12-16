Russian Industry Growth in 2019 May Be Slightly Lower Than 2.3% Forecast -Economy Ministry

Russia's Economic Development Ministry said Monday it saw the risks of a further deterioration in Russia's industrial growth rate in December, industry dynamics could be slightly lower than the ministry's current forecast of 2.3 percent year on year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russia 's Economic Development Ministry said Monday it saw the risks of a further deterioration in Russia 's industrial growth rate in December industry dynamics could be slightly lower than the ministry's current forecast of 2.3 percent year on year.

"The weak dynamics of the PMI index and other indicators of production activity creates risks of further deterioration in industrial growth in December, which is also exacerbated by the preservation of warm weather in the European part of Russia," the ministry said.

"With account for this, the industrial growth rate for the entire 2019 may be slightly lower than the current forecast [2.3 percent year on year]," it said in a review of industrial production dynamics.