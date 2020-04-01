Russian Industry Ministry Decides to Postpone Innoprom Industrial Trade Fair

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russia's Industry and Trade Ministry decided to postpone International Industrial Trade Fair Innoprom, which was due in 2020 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, until July 2021.

"The chairman of the organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the International Industrial Fair Innoprom, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov decided to postpone the exhibition scheduled for July 7-10, 2020 in Yekaterinburg, until July 2021," the ministry said.

It said the decision was due to an unfavorable epidemiological situation in the world and was aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Russia.