UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Industry Ministry Decides To Postpone Innoprom Industrial Trade Fair

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:40 AM

Russian Industry Ministry Decides to Postpone Innoprom Industrial Trade Fair

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russia's Industry and Trade Ministry decided to postpone International Industrial Trade Fair Innoprom, which was due in 2020 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, until July 2021.

"The chairman of the organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the International Industrial Fair Innoprom, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov decided to postpone the exhibition scheduled for July 7-10, 2020 in Yekaterinburg, until July 2021," the ministry said.

It said the decision was due to an unfavorable epidemiological situation in the world and was aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Yekaterinburg July 2020 Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

2 hours ago

G20 vows to fight coronavirus impact on poor natio ..

1 minute ago

ECB launches 61m aid package for English cricket i ..

1 minute ago

Nordic coronavirus bond snapped up

1 minute ago

100 patients tested negative discharged from vario ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.