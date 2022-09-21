Russian Inflation to Reach 12.4% This Year - Economy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The 2022 inflation rate in Russia will be 12.4%, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday, adding that next year the inflation rate will amount to 5.5%.

"Inflation will slow down: after a peak of 17.8% in April, by the end of the year we expect a decline to 12.4%" the minister told lawmakers.

The inflation rate will be 5.5% next year and 4% in 2024-2025.