Russian Intelligence Chief Warns Of Potential Military Scenario After Saudi Arabia Attack

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Military Scenario After Saudi Arabia Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A threat of a military escalation exists after an attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said Tuesday, adding he hoped for a peaceful resolution.

Saturday's drone attack cut in half the daily oil output of Saudi Arabia.

"There is a threat [of a military scenario]. But I hope for a peaceful resolution," Naryshkin told reporters.

