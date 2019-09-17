- Home
- Business
- Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Military Scenario After Saudi Arabia Attack
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns Of Potential Military Scenario After Saudi Arabia Attack
Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A threat of a military escalation exists after an attack on Saudi Aramco facilities, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said Tuesday, adding he hoped for a peaceful resolution.
Saturday's drone attack cut in half the daily oil output of Saudi Arabia.
"There is a threat [of a military scenario]. But I hope for a peaceful resolution," Naryshkin told reporters.