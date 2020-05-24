Russian Interior Ministry Says Alfa Bank Attacker Detained

The attacker who has taken several people hostage in an Alfa Bank office in Moscow has been detained, Vladimir Vasenin, the spokesman for the Moscow's office of the Interior Ministry, said

"Yes, the perpetrator has been apprehended," Vasenin said.

Alfa Bank's Chief Marketing Officer Alexey Giyazov has confirmed to Sputnik that no one has been hurt.