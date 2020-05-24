UrduPoint.com
Russian Interior Ministry Says Alfa Bank Attacker Detained

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Russian Interior Ministry Says Alfa Bank Attacker Detained

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The attacker who has taken several people hostage in an Alfa Bank office in Moscow has been detained, Vladimir Vasenin, the spokesman for the Moscow's office of the Interior Ministry, said.

"Yes, the perpetrator has been apprehended," Vasenin said.

Alfa Bank's Chief Marketing Officer Alexey Giyazov has confirmed to Sputnik that no one has been hurt.

