Russian-Iranian Commission On Economic Cooperation To Meet In November - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 10:04 PM

The next meeting of the Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held in November, according to a text in Kremlin's materials on the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand

"There is a permanent Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation (Russian co-chairman - Alexander Novak). Its next meeting is scheduled to be held in November this year," the materials said.

The trade between the two countries in 2021 increased by 81.4% to $4.1 billion, and surpassed $3 billion for the period of January-August, the text read.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Iran would participate in the 2023 SCO summit in India as a full member of the organization.

