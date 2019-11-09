UrduPoint.com
Russian, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Economic, Humanitarian Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in Moscow on Saturday to discuss bilateral trade and economic ties as well as cultural cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The talks of the deputy foreign ministers focused on the development of Russian-Iranian relations, including trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation," the ministry said.

The sides also exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russian diplomats and Araghchi had discussed the recent tensions in the Gulf region and the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.

The talks came after Iran embarked on the fourth stage of reducing its commitments under the deal after the US unilateral withdrawal. According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country plans to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at the Fordow nuclear facility.

Tehran has repeatedly stressed its readiness to reverse the steps toward abandoning some parts of its nuclear commitments if European signatories ensure Iran's interests, first of all those economic, amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

