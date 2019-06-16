Russian-Iranian Panel on Trade, Economy to Meet Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Russian and Iranian officials will gather in Iran on Sunday for an annual panel meeting on trade and economic cooperation.

The two allies rotate the hosting every year. It was last held in Russia in March 2018 under chairmanship of energy ministers, Alexander Novak and Reza Ardakanian.

This year, the three-day meet-up will be held in the Iranian capital of Tehran and in the historic city of Isfahan.

The two countries maintain close ties in hydrocarbons trade and work jointly on peaceful nuclear power projects in Iran. Earlier this week, Iran moved to create a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union, which Russia is part of.