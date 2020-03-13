UrduPoint.com
Russian, Kazakh Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperation On Trade, Economy - Russian Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

Russian, Kazakh Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperation on Trade, Economy - Russian Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Kazakh counterpart, Askar Mamin, have discussed, in a phone conversation, the countries' trade and economic ties, and the integration cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Russian cabinet said on Friday.

"On March 13, a phone conversation was held between the head of the Russian government, Mikhail Mishustin, and Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin. The heads of governments discussed the pressing matters related to the Russian-Kazakh cooperation on trade and the economy, and integration cooperation within the EAEU," the cabinet said in a statement.

