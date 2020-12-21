Russian, Kazakh Prime Ministers Held Talks on Trade, Economy - Russian Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Kazakh counterpart, Askar Mamin, held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss cooperation in trade and the economy, and bilateral relations within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) framework, the Russian cabinet said.

"The heads of government discussed pressing issues related to the Russian-Kazakh cooperation in trade and the economy, including promising projects in energy and transport, and cooperation within the EAEU," the cabinet said in a statement.

According to the cabinet, the prime ministers elaborated on joint steps against the coronavirus, and production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Kazakhstan.