KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) HABAROVSKHABAROVSK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) , Russia, October 1 (Sputnik) ” Russia's KHABAROVSK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) habarovsk Territory will be ready to pretend for hosting the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) by 2024-2025, Governor Mikhail Degtyarev told Sputnik.

Currently, the EEF is annually held in Vladivostok, the capital of the neighboring Primorsky Territory.

"I believe that by 2024-2025, we will be ready to pretend for hosting the forum. The decision will be made, of course, by the president of Russia," Degtyarev said.

The governor added that the Khabarovsk Territory had to further develop its infrastructure to be capable to hold the forum.