Russian Labor Market Generally Returned to Pre-Pandemic Level - Labor Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Russian labor market has generally returned to the pre-pandemic level, Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the Rosstat [Federal State Statistics Service] has published fresh data ...

As of August 1, the labor market in the Russian Federation has generally returned to the pre-pandemic level," the minister told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.