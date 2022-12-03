Russian Lawmaker Says Price Cap on Russian Oil Will Lead to Explosive Rise of Fuel Prices

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The introduction of a price cap on Russian oil would lead to the explosive growth of fuel prices across the world, the first deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Committee on Economic Policy, Ivan Abramov, told Sputnik on Saturday.

The G7 nations and Australia issued a statement on Friday, saying they had reached an agreement on the maximum price cap of Russian crude oil to be set at $60 per barrel. The price cap will enter into force on December 5 or very soon thereafter, according to the joint statement. Meanwhile, the price cap on Russian petroleum products developed by the US-led international coalition will take effect on February 5, 2023.

"Consequences of such a decision are obvious: it will lead to a booming demand, disruptions of supply chains and the explosive growth of fuel prices across the globe," Abramov said.

On Friday, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The agreement reportedly provides for a review mechanism to keep the price cap at 5% below the market value.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the West's idea to limit prices for Russian energy resources, said Russia would not supply anything abroad if this was contrary to its own interests. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia would not supply oil to countries that set any price cap.