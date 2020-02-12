(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Discussions about the division of Russian gas giant Gazprom into several companies and the liberalization of pipeline gas exports do not have the support of the country's leadership, Kirill Polous, the head of Gazprom's directorate for long-term development programs, said Tuesday.

"The implementation of the domestic energy security market's main objective is facilitated by the current gas industry regulation system. Sometimes, there emerge speculative reports about the possibility of a radical reform in the Russian gas industry, including changes in Gazprom's structure, as well as liberalization of pipeline gas exports. At the same time, such arguments have neither a legal basis, nor support from the Russian governing bodies," Polous said during Gazprom Investor Day.

Polous recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin last year approved the basic document for the energy industry, the Russian energy security doctrine, which stipulated the protection of Gazprom's strategic interests and the indivisibility of a unified gas supply system to avoid competition between Russian energy producers on external markets.

"It is obvious that the idea proposed by individual reformers to liberalize export of pipeline gas will inevitably lead to competition between Russian suppliers on the foreign market, which will result in lower prices for Russian gas and, accordingly, will affect the country's budget revenues. The existing system guarantees safe and stable operation of the unified gas supply system's facilities and the implementation of major production and transportation project," Polous said.

The top manager stressed that keeping Gazprom's organizational structure was a guarantee for a high level of Russia's energy security.