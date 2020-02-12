UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Leadership Not Backing Gazprom's Division, Gas Export Liberalization - Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Russian Leadership Not Backing Gazprom's Division, Gas Export Liberalization - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Discussions about the division of Russian gas giant Gazprom into several companies and the liberalization of pipeline gas exports do not have the support of the country's leadership, Kirill Polous, the head of Gazprom's directorate for long-term development programs, said Tuesday.

"The implementation of the domestic energy security market's main objective is facilitated by the current gas industry regulation system. Sometimes, there emerge speculative reports about the possibility of a radical reform in the Russian gas industry, including changes in Gazprom's structure, as well as liberalization of pipeline gas exports. At the same time, such arguments have neither a legal basis, nor support from the Russian governing bodies," Polous said during Gazprom Investor Day.

Polous recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin last year approved the basic document for the energy industry, the Russian energy security doctrine, which stipulated the protection of Gazprom's strategic interests and the indivisibility of a unified gas supply system to avoid competition between Russian energy producers on external markets.

"It is obvious that the idea proposed by individual reformers to liberalize export of pipeline gas will inevitably lead to competition between Russian suppliers on the foreign market, which will result in lower prices for Russian gas and, accordingly, will affect the country's budget revenues. The existing system guarantees safe and stable operation of the unified gas supply system's facilities and the implementation of major production and transportation project," Polous said.

The top manager stressed that keeping Gazprom's organizational structure was a guarantee for a high level of Russia's energy security.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Budget Vladimir Putin Same Lead Gas Market From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

2 hours ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

2 hours ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

3 hours ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

2 hours ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

2 hours ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.