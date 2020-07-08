Russian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Projects May Attract $8Bln in 10 Years - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russian liquefied petroleum gas projects may attract 540 billion rubles ($8 billion) in investment from 2020 to 2030, the Energy Ministry said Wednesday.

Ethane project may attract 1.6 trillion rubles, the ministry said. The total investment in oil, gas and chemicals may amount to 3.1 trillion in the next 10 years.