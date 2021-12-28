UrduPoint.com

Russian Long-Term Gas Supply Contracts Ensure Tranquility In EU States - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 11:39 AM

Russian Long-Term Gas Supply Contracts Ensure Tranquility In EU States - Foreign Ministry

European countries having long-standing contracts on gas supply with Russia are more tranquil than those relying on the spot markets, the head of Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) European countries having long-standing contracts on gas supply with Russia are more tranquil than those relying on the spot markets, the head of Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, has told Sputnik.

"The specific of the field is that it is necessary to plan the production and geography of gas supplies in advance, but many EU companies have pivoted to spot markets. What did it lead to? Long-standing contracts allow to maintain stability, to feel the confidence. Those countries which sealed such contracts (long-term contracts on gas supply) with Russia are feeling much more tranquil and confident than those relying on spot markets," Birichevsky has said in an interview.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Lead Gas Market

Recent Stories

Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine After 2024 Dep ..

Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine After 2024 Depends on Agreements - Foreign M ..

2 minutes ago
 China expands lockdowns as Covid cases climb

China expands lockdowns as Covid cases climb

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close up 1.3% after US rallies

Tokyo stocks close up 1.3% after US rallies

2 minutes ago
 Yemen rebels announce temporary resumption of UN f ..

Yemen rebels announce temporary resumption of UN flights into Sanaa

2 minutes ago
 India reports 6,358 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron ta ..

India reports 6,358 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally at 653

11 minutes ago
 The fun-filled TECNO-HiOS event concludes successf ..

The fun-filled TECNO-HiOS event concludes successfully in Lahore

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.