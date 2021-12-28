Russian Long-Term Gas Supply Contracts Ensure Tranquility In EU States - Foreign Ministry

European countries having long-standing contracts on gas supply with Russia are more tranquil than those relying on the spot markets, the head of Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) European countries having long-standing contracts on gas supply with Russia are more tranquil than those relying on the spot markets, the head of Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, has told Sputnik.

"The specific of the field is that it is necessary to plan the production and geography of gas supplies in advance, but many EU companies have pivoted to spot markets. What did it lead to? Long-standing contracts allow to maintain stability, to feel the confidence. Those countries which sealed such contracts (long-term contracts on gas supply) with Russia are feeling much more tranquil and confident than those relying on spot markets," Birichevsky has said in an interview.