Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Halts Flights To Slovakia, Czech Republic Over COVID-19

Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Pobeda, a low-cost airline belonging to Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot, is suspending flights from Moscow to the Slovak capital of Bratislava and the Czech resort town of Karlovy Vary over the respective governments' decision to halt air traffic, the company said on Friday.

"The Pobeda low-cost airline is suspending flights from Moscow to Bratislava and Karlovy Vary due to the restrictions introduced by the Slovak and Czech governments on flights to these cities. Flights to Bratislava will be canceled from March 13 - March 28, and to Karlovy Vary from March 18 - April 11," the carrier's press service told journalists.

Travelers currently in Bratislava and Karlovy Vary are offered to choose between reimbursement or rescheduling for alternative Moscow-bound flights.

For passengers in Bratislava, such rerouted flights will be operated by Aeroflot on the Vienna-Moscow route during the time period from March 13-18. Passengers in Karlovy Vary have to options to choose between flights on the Prague-Moscow route from March 15-16 operated by Pobeda or the Prague-Moscow route from March 18-20 operated by Aeroflot.

On Wednesday, Pobeda suspended its flights to Israel amid the coronavirus outbreak there that prompted the Israeli government to introduce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals.

