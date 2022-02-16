Russian Lower Chamber Approves Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Trial in Sakhalin

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 08:39 PM

The Russian State Duma on Wednesday adopted legislation allowing putting an experimental limit on greenhouse gas emissions on the island of Sakhalin from September 1, 2022, to December 31, 2028

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Russian State Duma on Wednesday adopted legislation allowing putting an experimental limit on greenhouse gas emissions on the island of Sakhalin from September 1, 2022, to December 31, 2028.

The experiment is designed to achieve carbon neutrality across the Sakhalin region by December 31, 2025, and includes greenhouse gas emissions sequestering, the introduction of emissions quotas for regional organizations, as well as mandatory carbon reporting. The experiment is also aimed at establishing a system of circulation of carbon units and quota fulfillment units.

Quotas will be set for each year of the experiment with companies each allocated carbon limits. In the event of exceeding the quota, companies will be fined with rates set by the Russian government.

According to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the experiment will also increase absorption of greenhouse gas emissions and determine Russia's overall ability to cope with the transition to carbon neutrality.

The legislation adopted by the State Duma on Wednesday allows for the conduct of the experiment in other regions but it will require a new bill to be adopted in line with conditions in those regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government to experiment not only in the Sakhalin region but also in other regions of the country. At the moment, such regions as the Bashkortostan Republic, the Khabarovsk, Irkutsk and the Kaliningrad regions are under review for holding such experiments.

