Russian Lower House Approves 1st Reading of Bill on Windfall Tax for Large Corporations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, on Wednesday passed a bill on a windfall tax for large corporations in the first reading.

The bill is aimed at increasing the Federal budget revenue and provides for a one-time payment of a windfall tax by large Russian corporations whose average pre-tax profit for 2021-2022 exceeded 1 billion rubles ($11.5 million).

Companies established after 2020, small and medium sized businesses as well as payers of the unified agricultural tax will be exempt from this tax. The Russian Finance Ministry said earlier in June that oil, gas and coal companies would also be exempt from this windfall tax, since they had already been subject to additional mineral production and motor fuel taxes this year.

The windfall tax rate will be 10% of excess profits in 2021-2022 over the same figure in 2018-2019. It is payable no later than January 28, 2024, and taxpayers must calculate its amount independently. However, the rate can be reduced to 5% if a security payment is made by taxpayers from October 1 to November 30, 2023. The bill includes a tax credit option for this purpose.

The Russian authorities expect to increase the federal budget by 300 billion rubles due to the windfall tax. The additional funds will be allocated to social benefits.