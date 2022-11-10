Russian Lower House Backs Tighter Controls Over Foreign Investments in Strategic Sectors

Russia's State Duma on Thursday adopted in the first reading a package of bills aimed at strengthening controls over foreign investments in the strategic sectors of the Russian economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Russia's State Duma on Thursday adopted in the first reading a package of bills aimed at strengthening controls over foreign investments in the strategic sectors of the Russian economy.

The Russian government intends to prevent risks arising from foreign investment in organizations whose activities are of strategic importance for the defense and security of the country, as well as to improve legal regulation in this area and improve the investment climate in the country.

Companies controlled by foreign investors that decide to engage in one of the strategic activities will have to coordinate with a special commission and obtain a license, certificate, or another permit to carry out such activities.

At the same time, a foreign organization controlled by Russian investors who do not have another citizenship and are tax residents of Russia will not need any prior authorization if the organization has disclosed its beneficiaries, beneficial owners, and controlling persons.