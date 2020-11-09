Russian Lower House Economic Committee to Meet Roscosmos Officials on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The members of Economic Policy, Industry, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship Committee of the Russian Lower House and the management of Russian space corporation Roscosmos, including its head Dmitry Rogozin, will hold a working meeting on Tuesday, the deputy head of the committee, Alfia Kogogina, told Sputnik on Monday.

"It is part of our daily routine, we meet with the leaders of corporations, ministers and discuss the progress made in the implementation of the government programs and national projects. The meeting is set for tomorrow," Kogogina said.

The lawmaker added that the meeting would focus on the adoption of a new budget for the state corporation.

"Ahead of the budget adoption, we should find out how the budget correlates with the implementation of the state programs," Kogogina said.

The parliament member noted that Rogozin is expected to participate in the meeting online.

On October 28, the Russian lower house adopted the draft 2021 Federal budget on first reading. The respective committees are holding consultations with companies and governmental bodies to amend the draft and prepare it for the second reading set for November 24.