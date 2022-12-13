Russian Lower House Extends Ban on Fines for Violations of Currency Law Through 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The Russian State Duma on Tuesday adopted the law extending until the end of next year the moratorium on administrative responsibility for violations of Currency legislation committed by Russian individuals and companies due to sanctions imposed against Moscow.

The law waives persecution for such crimes as non-return of foreign currency earnings, illegal currency transactions, and termination of obligations under a foreign trade contract, among others.

According to the Russian government, the extension is necessary as sanctions affect the activity of Russian companies in the international market and make it impossible for them to comply with currency legislation.

The law goes into effect from the date of its official publication.