Russian Metallurgists Reorienting Exports to Eastern Countries, Latin America - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Russian metallurgical enterprises are working towards reorienting export supplies to China, Turkey, the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Latin America, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"In terms of sanctions, Turkey, China, the EAEU and CIS countries, the countries of Latin America, Africa, the middle East, and Southeast Asia are becoming priority areas for external supplies. Our enterprises, with the participation of trade missions, are already working on reorienting exports.

And within the framework of the relevant national project, logistics support measures will be provided," Manturov said during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their financial and military support of Kiev.