MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The new Russian MiG-35 fighter is one of the most likely candidates to win a tender of the Indian Air Force, Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG Director General Ilya Tarasenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Russian fighter participates in the Indian Air Force's tender for 110 similar-class aircraft.

"I can tell you that we are on the list of prime contenders.

Under the auspices of the Rosoboronexport company, we discuss with the customer technical parameters and the possibility to localize MiG-35 production on the Indian territory, as well as a program of after-sale services," Tarasenko said.

The MiG corporation has said earlier that MiG-35 will be by 20 percent cheaper for India than its foreign analogues.

MiG-35 was presented to Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the Aero India exhibition in the Indian city of Bengaluru in February.