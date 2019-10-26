UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Describes US Seizure Of Syrian Oil As 'State Banditry' On Int'l Level

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:37 PM

Russian Military Describes US Seizure of Syrian Oil as 'State Banditry' on Int'l Level

The United States is engaged in "state-conducted banditry" on an international level, by holding oil fields in eastern Syria under its control instead of fighting terrorism, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) The United States is engaged in "state-conducted banditry" on an international level, by holding oil fields in eastern Syria under its control instead of fighting terrorism, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

Pentagon chief Mark Esper said Friday that the US intended to take measures in the near future to strengthen its position in the Syrian region of Deir ez-Zor in order to prevent terrorists from accessing oil fields. According to the defense secretary, Washington is studying how to move forces in the region so that "to ensure the safety of oil fields."

"What Washington is doing right now - the seizure and control of oil fields in eastern Syria under its armed control - is, quite simply, international state-conducted banditry," Konashenkov said.

According to the military spokesman, the reason for such activity "lies far from the ideals of freedom and slogans on the fight against terrorism proclaimed by Washington."

"Neither in international law, nor in the US law itself, there is no and there cannot be a single legitimate task for the US troops to protect and defend the hydrocarbon deposits of Syria from Syria itself and its people," Konashenkov emphasized.

He also stressed that all the hydrocarbon deposits in Syria "do not belong to the IS terrorists (Islamic State, banned in Russia) and especially not to the 'US defenders against IS terrorists,' but exclusively to the Syrian Arab Republic."

