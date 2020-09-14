Russian Ministry Expects Urals Oil Average Price to Reach $41.8 for Barrel in 2020- Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has revised up its forecast for the 2020 average price for the Urals oil to $41.8 for barrel from the previous $39.9 for barrel, a source familiar with the key parameters of the updated forecast of Russia's 2020-2023 socioeconomic development told reporters on Monday.

The ministry expects the average price for Urals oil to continue growing in the next years, reaching $45.3 for barrel in 2021, $46.6 in 2022 and $47.5 in 2023.