UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ministry Expects Urals Oil Average Price To Reach $41.8 For Barrel In 2020- Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

Russian Ministry Expects Urals Oil Average Price to Reach $41.8 for Barrel in 2020- Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has revised up its forecast for the 2020 average price for the Urals oil to $41.8 for barrel from the previous $39.9 for barrel, a source familiar with the key parameters of the updated forecast of Russia's 2020-2023 socioeconomic development told reporters on Monday.

The ministry expects the average price for Urals oil to continue growing in the next years, reaching $45.3 for barrel in 2021, $46.6 in 2022 and $47.5 in 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price 2020 From

Recent Stories

Local Press: The UAE will not leave People of Dete ..

56 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League reviews 2020-2030 strategic plan

10 hours ago

DSOA rolls out smart helmet for security personnel

11 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to lift ban on international flights ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.