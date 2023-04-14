Russian Ministry of Economic Development Expects GDP to Increase by 1.2% in 2023 - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russia's GDP is expected to grow by 1.2% in 2023, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"The economy continues to recover. We estimate the GDP growth rate this year at 1.2%. By 2026 it will accelerate to almost 3%. Mainly due to the recovery of consumer demand," Reshetnikov said at a joint meeting of the boards of the Finance Ministry and the Economic Development Ministry.

The Russian economy ministry has forecast a 2% growth of the Russian economy in 2024, 2.6% in 2025 and 2.8% in 2026, a spokesperson told reporters on Friday.

At the same time, the ministry has decided not to publish its assessments of the situation in the fuel and energy sector in view of Western sanctions, the spokesperson added.

Moscow believes the country has by and large managed to withstand the unprecedented sanctions pressure it's encountered. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly in February that the country's gross domestic product decreased by only 2.1% in 2022.

The United Nations estimated in its January World Economic Situation and Prospects report that the Russian economy contracted by just around 3.5% last year as opposed to the 15% projected at the start of 2022.