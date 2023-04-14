UrduPoint.com

Russian Ministry Of Economic Development Expects GDP To Increase By 1.2% In 2023 - Head

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Russian Ministry of Economic Development Expects GDP to Increase by 1.2% in 2023 - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russia's GDP is expected to grow by 1.2% in 2023, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"The economy continues to recover. We estimate the GDP growth rate this year at 1.2%. By 2026 it will accelerate to almost 3%. Mainly due to the recovery of consumer demand," Reshetnikov said at a joint meeting of the boards of the Finance Ministry and the Economic Development Ministry.

The Russian economy ministry has forecast a 2% growth of the Russian economy in 2024, 2.6% in 2025 and 2.8% in 2026, a spokesperson told reporters on Friday.

At the same time, the ministry has decided not to publish its assessments of the situation in the fuel and energy sector in view of Western sanctions, the spokesperson added.

Moscow believes the country has by and large managed to withstand the unprecedented sanctions pressure it's encountered. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly in February that the country's gross domestic product decreased by only 2.1% in 2022.

The United Nations estimated in its January World Economic Situation and Prospects report that the Russian economy contracted by just around 3.5% last year as opposed to the 15% projected at the start of 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin Same January February

Recent Stories

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

55 minutes ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

1 hour ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

1 hour ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

3 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

4 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.