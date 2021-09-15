UrduPoint.com

Russian Ministry To Present Report On Rosneft's Bid To Export Gas Via Nord Stream 2- Novak

Russian Ministry to Present Report on Rosneft's Bid to Export Gas via Nord Stream 2- Novak

In the coming days, the Russian Energy Ministry will present to the cabinet a report on allowing Rosneft to export gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) In the coming days, the Russian Energy Ministry will present to the cabinet a report on allowing Rosneft to export gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"We are approaching the deadline. In the next few days, the energy ministry's report should be submitted (to the cabinet), and the government will report to the president," Novak told reporters, when asked about the ongoing consideration of Rosneft's request to export gas via Nord Stream 2.

