Russian, Moldovan Presidents to Hold Talks on Saturday - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik.

Dodon told reporters earlier in the day that he planned to meet with Putin on Saturday.

According to the Moldovan leader, a final decision on Russian gas discount should be made at the meeting, since Moldova seeks preventing the consumer tariff from being raised.

"The meeting is being planned," Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.