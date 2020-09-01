Russian Money Supply Rose 0.5 Points Over July - Central Bank
The money supply in Russia rose 0.5 percentage points in July, reaching a total of 54.7 trillion rubles ($737.4 billion) on August 1, the Bank of Russia said Monday
The money supply (M2 monetary aggregate) added 294.8 billion rubles in the past month and increased 15.5 points year-on-year, official figures showed.